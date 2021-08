LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jackson County have arrested a 20-year-old southern Indiana man after they say he tried to kill his mother with a knife. Court documents say the investigation started around 10:30 p.m. on July 26. That's when Adam Honeycutt called his mother at her home on Park Street and asked her what kind of scary movies she likes. She said she told him she doesn't like scary films, and hung up and went to bed.