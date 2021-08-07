Angels' Jose Iglesias: Slugs eighth homer
Iglesias went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers. The shortstop put the Angels on the board with a fifth-inning homer off David Price, and he gave his team its first lead with a run-scoring double to plate inherited runner Jo Adell leading off the 10th. Iglesias hasn't matched the unsustainable .373 average he posted over 150 plate appearances with Baltimore last season, but he has proven to be a capable bat for the Angels with a .273/.301/.391 slash line, eight homers, 44 runs, 38 RBI and four stolen bases.www.cbssports.com
