Angels' Jose Iglesias: Slugs eighth homer

Iglesias (7-4) allowed two hits but did not give up a run and struck out a batter over 1.2 innings as he picked up the win over the Rockies on Wednesday. Iglesias was called upon with one out and one on in the eighth to protect a 7-6 lead. He retired the first batter he faced but proceeded to allow back-to-back singles to allow Colorado to tie the game. Fortunately, the Angels were able to re-take the lead again and Iglesias shut the door in the ninth to secure the victory. The 31-year-old has been quite reliable this season with a 3.23 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 71:8 K:BB to go along with 21 saves over 47.1 innings.