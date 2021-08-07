Angels' Jack Mayfield: Continues power surge

Shohei Ohtani delivered one of his best outings on the mound this season as the Angels picked up the 6-2 victory over the Rockies. Ohtani went seven innings for the third time this season. It was only his third game in which he issued zero walks. For the game, he struck out five and allowed only one run on five hits, lowering his season ERA to 3.05. If you were to take out that awful start against the Yankees, his ERA on the season would be 2.27.