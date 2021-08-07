Cancel
Angels' Jack Mayfield: Continues power surge

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Mayfield went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, a stolen base and a walk in a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Dodgers on Friday. Mayfield took Dodgers starter David Price deep with a solo shot in the sixth inning. After the Angels took a one-run lead in the 10th, he tacked on an insurance run with a single to right field. Mayfield has slammed three homers over his past four games, going 7-for-14 with five RBI over that span. Prior to the hot stretch, he was batting .187 with four homers over 91 at-bats.

