Video shows thousands of Indonesians storming vaccination center amid growing fears of COVID-19's Delta variant

By Sophia Ankel
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

People wearing face masks stand in line wait to receiving a dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease during a vaccination program in Medan, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, on August 3, 2021,

Antara Foto/Fransisco Carolio/via Reuters

  • A video captured the moment thousands of people tried to enter a vaccination center in Indonesia.
  • The scenes raised concern over the lack of face masks and social distancing at the site.
  • Indonesia has turned into a COVID-19 hotspot as the country struggles to get people vaccinated.
A dramatic video captured the moment thousands of panicked Indonesians demanded entry into a vaccination site as the Delta variant continues to take hold of the country.

Local authorities said that around 4,000 people were gathered at a sports hall in the North Sumatran city of Medan on Tuesday in an attempt to get a hold of a vaccine, VICE World News reported.

The video, published by VICE, shows chaotic scenes as people tried to push through closed gates and past security guards, demanding to be let into the center. Some of them don't appear to be wearing face masks.

At one point, the footage also captures a woman who had to be carried away after fainting.

Another woman said she had been waiting for more than six hours before she could get inside the vaccination center.

"I lost my shoes, waiting outside. There were so many people jostling to get in," the woman said, according to VICE.

Officials said they believed the crowd got out of hand because of the illegal trade in vaccination documents. Three people on suspicion of selling the documents have been arrested, VICE reported.

In recent weeks, Indonesia has become a COVID-19 hotspot as the Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates remain low.

The country has seen a huge surge in new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths since the beginning of July.

On Wednesday, it passed the grim milestone of more than 100,000 deaths from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Only around 13% of the population has so far been fully vaccinated, according to a Reuters tracker .

The video, which was shared widely on Indonesian social media, raised concerns among experts about the lack of social distancing.

"This method is certainly a big mistake. Besides causing transmission, it will also create a negative campaign for the vaccination program itself," Dicky Budiman, an Epidemiologist from Griffith University, told VICE.

