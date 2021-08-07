Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Muslim from South Jersey connects communities

Arkansas Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- A word common to Arabic, Persian, and Urdu -- three of the languages Muqqadas Ejaz uses in addition to English -- aptly describes her mission. The word is muhsen, and it means "doing good." Muhsen also is the name of one of the half-dozen local and national American...

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Community Service#South Asian#Camden County College#Persian#Urdu#American Muslim#Muslims#Americorps#Americans#Western#Rowan University#Rowan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Religionsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

“U” is for Universal Fellowship of Metropolitan Community Churches

The Universal Fellowship of Metropolitan Community Churches (UFMCC) is a Protestant denomination founded in Los Angeles in 1978 by the Reverend Troy Perry. A former Pentecostal pastor in Georgia and Florida, Perry was ousted from his pulpit when he announced he was gay. Affirming the historic creeds of Protestant Christianity, the UFMCC maintains a strong commitment to social action, particularly in areas of discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, age, and health. Worship styles vary among congregations and range from the charismatic to the liturgical. All churches affiliated with the UFMCC, however, celebrate the Eucharist weekly. Within five years of the denomination’s founding, churches had been established in the South. In South Carolina, there are Universal Fellowship of Metropolitan Community Churches in Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville.
ReligionAntelope Valley Press

Churches reckon with legacy of Native schools

The discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools for Indigenous children in Canada have prompted renewed calls for a reckoning over the traumatic legacy of similar schools in the United States — and in particular by the churches that operated many of them. US Catholic and Protestant...
Atlantic County, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Old South Jersey historic site is now a park

After taking a wrong turn on the back way to the shore, I stumbled upon a county park that is both historical and scenic. This Atlantic County Park is not far off the Black Horse Pike, also known as Rt. 322 in the town of Weymouth. The Weymouth Forge/Furnace is part of the Atlantic County Park System and is the site of an old iron furnace from the early 1800's.
PoliticsPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

You Know Your From South Jersey When: 22 Quirks Exclusive To South Jersey Residents

Listen, all of us who reside in the southern region of the Garden State aren't too keen on being grouped in with the rest of New Jersey. If we're traveling and the first thing people ask us is if we know Snooki and JWoww from MTV's 'Jersey Shore', let's just say we won't exactly be thrilled with the question. By the way, the answer for most of us is "no." Although, I have to admit, I personally LOVE both of them. They're hilarious! That show aired when I was a teenager, so what do you want from me?
Ocean County, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

North Jersey Shore vs. South Jersey Shore

This is not a competition. We are not going to say which shore is better or worse, just that there is a difference. Much of peoples' preference for what shore town you like is based on where you went as a kid. Those early shore memories or the ones you form as a teen and young adult form a deep attachment to our hearts and minds.
Collegeswrde.com

University of Virginia Renames Buildings After Black Women

ETTRICK, Va. (AP) - Four buildings at the University of Virginia that were named for white men with links to the Jim Crow era or to the Confederacy have been renamed after Black women. The new names announced on Friday comes five months after the original names were taken down.
Economyspotonnewjersey.com

Donald Norcross: Bills would benefit South Jersey business in big way

Saying the package would send direct aid to South Jersey, U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross voted Friday to pass H.R. 4502, a package of seven government funding bills focused on investing in the country. Norcross (D-1st Dist.) said the bills would create good-paying American jobs, grow opportunity... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Somersworth, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Indonesian Community Connect honored by Gov. Sununu

SOMERSWORTH — Indonesian Community Connect was recognized by Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council at its meeting held in Keene this week. ICC Inc. was presented a commendation by the governor for its efforts in bringing communities together and promoting inclusivity through the opening of the Little Indonesia Cultural Center in May, which is the first phase of what is planned to be the world's first Little Indonesia district in the Hilltop City.
Pennsylvania StateAnchorage Daily News

‘Healing event’ at Alaska Native Heritage Center commemorates children who died at residential schools in Canada

Jim LaBelle Sr. “Aqpayuq” -- “fast runner” in Inupiaq -- was born in Fairbanks in April 1947. His father was white and his mother was from Kotzebue. LaBelle said his mother was an alcoholic and was given the option to give up her two boys for adoption or send them to boarding school. She chose the latter because she still would get to see them in the summer.
EducationPosted by
CBS New York

New Law Requires Civics Instruction For New Jersey Middle School Students

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With Gov. Phil Murphy‘s signature to make it official, New Jersey middle school students are now required to learn about voting. Laura Wooten’s Law, named after the state’s longest serving poll worker, calls for civics instruction in New Jersey schools. Students will learn the history of the American system of voting and democracy, along with citizenship and the function of government. Until now, New Jersey was one of a few states that did not require civics instruction for middle school students.
Lifestylevermontjournal.com

Annual Greater Falls Connections’ Celebrating Community BBQ

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join Greater Falls Connections Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Rockingham Rec Center for the annual Greater Falls Connections, Celebrating Community BBQ from 6-7:30 p.m. This is a fun summer potluck to celebrate inspiration, community, and prevention. We will be making the official announcement of this...
Educationbonnersferryherald.com

The legacy of Indian boarding schools

Recent news from British Columbia: The remains of 215 Native students were found at an old school in Kamloops. In fact, researchers have located over 1,400 unrecorded graves at former Indian residential schools in Canada. Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, the U.S. Army is disinterring the remains of more than 180 students...
RestaurantsPosted by
SoJO 104.9

10 Underrated South Jersey Restaurants According to Locals

Are you an eating enthusiast who enjoys delicious meals? Are you constantly searching for a new spot to try? Looking for some options for takeout?. This will be the first weekend that New Jersey's dining capacity limits have been erased. Both indoor and outdoor restaurants will be allowed to operate at full capacity. You'll still have to wear a mask indoors and groups must be separated by six feet.
Politicspagosadailypost.com

More States Move to Include Native American History

This story by Kalyn Belsha appeared on Chalkbeat.org on August 4, 2021. When Jaylyn Suppah was a high school student, she had a lot of questions for her civics teacher. Why were their lessons on Native Americans about tribes from the Midwest, with no mention of regional tribes like hers, the Warm Springs, Wasco, Shoshone-Bannock, and Yakama? Why did the textbook only spend a few pages on their history? And why were critical topics, like the forced assimilation of Native American children at U.S. boarding schools, missing?
HobbiesAtlantic City Press

Summer fishing doldrums in South Jersey? Fuhgettaboutit

Summer doldrums? It’s not happening here in South Jersey. There are a lot of things to enjoy in the fishing scene in the back bays, inshore and offshore. Summer flounder are the fan favorite, and they continue to be active. A number of quality catches have been recorded recently. Tautog...

Comments / 0

Community Policy