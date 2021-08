Day 1 of Sportmonda Bowl VII saw some amazing flag football that left us with two undefeated records at the end of the day. But more about that later on. There is no secret that the international flag football scene has been starved for good tournaments and as a result, the Sportmonda Bowl has been heavily anticipated. Even though the tournament saw a few late withdrawals, maing from the UK, it still is considered a high-quality event.