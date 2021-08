Action on the Izu cycling track hots up as the women's team sprint event opens and closes on the same day, beginning at 15:30 (local time) on 2 August, 2021. The women's team sprint and pursuit qualifying rounds begin the day and will be followed by the women's team sprint first round. The finals of the women's team sprint event will close the day, and will be followed by the medal ceremony for the top-three finishing teams.