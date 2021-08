The girls showed up to camp and they all worked hard, and worked together as a team. They showed great improvement with their skill work, communication, and knowledge of the game. We are very proud of them. The Trenton High School players volunteered their time and were Awesome leaders. Malyah Bynum, Emma Chappelle, and Madi Dobbs helped our future Trojans with their development. Kassidy Korndorfer was our Free Throw Champ. We are all excited about the future of our THS Girls Basketball Program.