Houston, TX

Opinion: We can't plant enough trees to offset liquefied natural gas emissions

By Letters to the Editor
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding “Tellurian Executive Chairman Charif Souki on LNG, going green and the nuclear option,” (July 26) In his interview, Souki erroneously claims carbon offsets work in alleviating the “carbon problem.” Carbon offsets are not a realistic way to manage emissions from liquefied natural gas. In 2019 alone, the 5,500 LNG cargoes sold would have required 1.5 billion trees or carbon credit equivalents to offset a single year of LNG use according to a Wood Mackenzie analyst. More importantly, carbon offsets ignore the full lifecycle emissions of LNG — they neither “offset” the burning of the gas, nor the methane that leaks into the atmosphere in extraction. In order to accomplish our nation’s climate goals we must transition from fossil gas.

