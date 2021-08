At every Olympics, fans obsess over record-breaking times and down-to-the-wire finishes. But only one company provides the equipment to track those times effectively. Since 1932, Omega Timing has exclusively acted as the timekeeper for 29 different Olympics. At that time, competitions were measured with 30 manual stopwatches, transported from Switzerland to L.A. for the 1932 Games. They used those stopwatches until the photo-finish camera was introduced in 1948. Even then, the revolutionary electronic technology didn’t become commonly accepted until about 20 years later.