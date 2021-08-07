Cancel
POTUS

Megan Rapinoe calls Trump ‘sad’ after he mocks the US Women’s Soccer Team for winning bronze

By Greg Evans
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3c4x_0bKdKknP00

Megan Rapinoe has fired back at former president Donald Trump who shamed the US Women’s Soccer Team for winning bronze at the Olympics.

Shortly after the United States’ 4-3 over Australia in the bronze medal match on Thursday, Trump issued a statement ridiculing the team and deliberately singled out Rapinoe, who he referred to as “the woman with the purple hair” for “playing terribly,” despite her scoring two stunning goals during the game.

Trump wrote: “If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze. Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has. There were, however, a few Patriots standing. Unfortunately, they need more than that respecting our Country and National Anthem. They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again. The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!”

Rapinoe has been a long-standing critic of Trump and his administration and has previously said “I’m not going to the f**king White House” after being asked if they would visit the famous building should the team win the 2019 World Cup. They did win the World Cup and no they didn’t visit the White House.

Rapinoe and the team, who were mocked by Trump die-hards and members of the US conservative media after they lost their chance to compete for a gold medal, has now called Trump’s statement a “sad dig into an old bag.”

In an interview with Jack Doles of Nexstar Media Wire Rapinoe said that she had seen what Trump had to say and was left slightly baffled. The 36-year-old star said: “I’m just like, ‘You’re rooting for people to do bad?’ Yikes.”

Rapinoe is now amongst the veterans of the US women’s team now and the Tokyo Olympics could be her final tournament for the national side.

