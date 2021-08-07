Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Poland to dissolve judges' Disciplinary Chamber to meet EU demands

By Alicja Ptak
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbiLh_0bKdKVVO00
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, attends a voting during parliamentary election at a polling station in Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Poland will do away with a disciplinary system for judges which the EU's top court has ruled violates EU law, the head of the ruling PiS party said, in a bid to diffuse a row that could result in financial penalties against the country.

Poland faces an Aug. 16 deadline set by the European Commission to disband the Disciplinary Chamber, which the EU says is being used to pressure judges or to exert political control over judicial decisions, and undercuts the bloc's laws.

"We will dissolve the Disciplinary Chamber as it currently operates and in this way the subject of the dispute will disappear," Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) and a deputy prime minister, said in an interview published on Saturday with state-run news agency PAP.

Under PiS Poland has clashed with the EU on a number of fronts, such as media independence and the rights of migrants, women and gays.

Some legal experts say the dissolution of the Disciplinary Chamber would be a cosmetic change which would not be enough to satisfy the EU's top court.

"The mere dissolution of the Disciplinary Chamber doesn't solve the problem of past, unlawful decisions and sanctions adopted by this body," said Laurent Pech, professor of European law at Middlesex University, London.

"If they want to comply with EU law, it is quite simple. They have to undo everything they have done for the past five years, there is no other way," Pech added, referring to a series of measures such as reforms to the Constitutional Tribunal, which will rule on whether the Polish constitution takes precedence over EU treaties this month.

UNCOMPROMISING STANCE

While the Tribunal is nominally independent, most of its judges have been nominated by PiS, some to replace candidates picked by the opposition but whose appointment was refused by President Andrzej Duda, a party ally.

The PiS-led ruling coalition is split over whether to stand firm over its legal reforms or compromise to avoid risking financial sanctions.

Members of junior coalition partner United Poland, led by Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, architect of the reforms, have taken an uncompromising stance.

Asked in an interview published on Friday whether United Poland would remain in the coalition if Poland accepts the EU top court's ruling, Ziobro said there were "limits to compromise". read more

Kaczynski said reform of the judiciary, including a proposal to change the Disciplinary Chamber, had already been planned, but rejected the ruling by the EU's top court.

"I do not recognise these kinds of rulings as they clearly go beyond the Treaties and extend the jurisdiction of the EU courts," Kaczynski said, adding the government would put forward its first proposals for reforming the Chamber in September.

PiS spokespeople did not immediately respond to questions about details of the planned reforms.

The head of Poland's Supreme Court on Thursday partially froze the Disciplinary Chamber, saying no new cases would go to it until legislative changes are introduced or until the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) issues a final verdict on the matter. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zbigniew Ziobro
Person
Andrzej Duda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Law#United Poland#Pis Party#The European Commission#The Disciplinary Chamber#Middlesex University#Polish#Supreme Court#The Court Of Justice#The European Union#Cjeu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Poland passes controversial bills, straining ties with EU, US and Israel

The Polish government is moving forward on controversial legislation that is drawing sharp criticism from European, American and Israeli officials, who are raising concern over Poland’s commitment to core democratic values and norms and warning of its future in international alliances. The two pieces of separate legislation, dealing with media...
Congress & CourtsBloomberg

Poland Defies U.S. and EU by Passing Contentious Media Law

Poland risks undermining relations with the U.S. and further antagonizing the European Union after the ruling party pushed through a controversial media law in 24 hours of political drama. Parliament’s lower chamber voted 228 to 216 late on Wednesday to approve the legislation. It’s ostensibly to protect broadcasters from takeovers,...
Politicsfroggyweb.com

Germany rebuffs EU legal move against Germany over ECB ruling

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government has rejected legal steps brought against it by the European Commission after the country’s top court made a ruling on the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme that was at odds with a judgement by the EU’s own top court. The Commission action reflects concern...
Politicsbirminghamnews.net

Could Poland Leave EU over Judicial Reform?

Armed with European flags in hand, thousands of protesters have marched across Poland this week in opposition of a law that could allow the government the power to fire and control the judiciary if it disagrees with its court reforms. On Friday, Poland's parliament defied Brussels by voting in favor...
Politicsmymixfm.com

Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels...
ImmigrationWNMT AM 650

Poland says Belarus lets migrants cross border in ‘hybrid war’ with EU

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland accused Belarus of sending a growing number of migrants over the border in retaliation for Warsaw’s decision this week to give refuge to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete who refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics. A deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik, said on Thursday that...
Politicswcn247.com

Poland's PM wants accord with EU on law and judiciary

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he wants to reach “some kind of accord” with the European Union. The comments come amid a standoff over the way Poland’s government has sought to discipline judges and other judicial changes. His comments follow similar remarks from President Andrzej Duda, and seem to indicate a willingness to seek compromise over changes to the way the right-wing government approaches changes to the justice system. Since the ruling party took power in 2015, it has overhauled the justice system in a way that has given the party new powers over the courts and appointment of judges. The changes have drawn strong criticism and warnings of sanctions from the EU.
PoliticsDerrick

Poland's president sees need for law change after EU censure

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Friday he sees the need for changes to his country's law on disciplining judges, in a significant shift in tone on an issue that has brought a tense and drawn-out spat with European Union authorities. Duda was commenting on letters from...
Politicscepa.org

Double or Quits: Hungary and Poland Face EU Decision Time

The European Union (EU) continues to push back against Hungary and Poland for flouting democratic standards. In the past the two countries have come to each other’s defense, framing controversial policies as matters of national sovereignty and rebukes from Brussels as an undue intrusion into domestic affairs. However, recent events suggest their approaches may now be diverging.
Europewcn247.com

Communist-era judge wanted by Poland dies in Sweden at 91

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Communist-era judge Stefan Michnik, whose extradition Poland had sought over death sentences he handed down in early 1950s, has died in Sweden at 91. Sweden twice refused to extradite him, saying the statute of limitations had ran on the death and prison verdicts that his panels had handed to Poland's freedom and anti-communist fighters after World War II. Michnik was the half-brother of Poland's renowned anti-communist dissident Adam Michnik, who is editor-in-chief of the major liberal daily Gazeta Wyborcza.
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy