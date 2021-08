Manny Machado showed again last night why he is one of the best players in the game. And he showed that part of the reason for that distinction is because he knows the game. For those who remember the not-so-distant past when it seemed every Padres batter was paralyzed with fear at the idea of being down to the last strike of an at-bat, it was a pretty remarkable scene to watch Machado essentially purposely put himself in a two-strike count in the eighth inning.