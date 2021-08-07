Cancel
Cedar Falls, IA

4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $420,000

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning modern ranch filled with functional comforts. This 4 bedroom home has 2 main floor master suites! Both have detailed craftsmanship including tray ceilings and an ensuite bath with barn door access. The master baths have quartz counters, tiled showers and walk-in closets complete with high-end organizers. Not far from the bedrooms you’ll find main floor laundry, a ½ bath for guests, a great drop zone area, and the open living/kitchen layout. The living room is anchored by a gorgeous stone fireplace and boasts tons of daylight. From the living room you have access to a huge 14x14 covered patio and from the dining space an 11x26 covered patio. Not one but two covered spaces to entertain and relax!! The kitchen space also includes the comforts of a large walk-in pantry, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large center island. From your sink, you can look out onto your second covered patio – or open the window and pass the plate! As you walk downstairs you’re greeted by a complete wet bar: quartz counters, sink, wine fridge, wine storage, and other built-ins… everything you need to chill and hang out. The family room is large and leaves you plenty of room for other entertainment. Also in the basement are 2 more bedrooms, a full bath, and loads of storage space. Be sure to check out the large backyard and 3-stall garage. You can’t beat these new construction comforts for the price. Come see for yourself!

wcfcourier.com

Comments

