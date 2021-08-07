How to watch MC Championship 16: Minecraft’s biggest names in high-stakes challenge

A compelling card battler with enough content to fill out more than a few decks. I was about 15 hours into Shadowverse: Champion's Battle before I learned that it was based on both a mobile game and a recent anime. Developed by Cygames, who partnered with Nintendo in 2018 on another mobile title Dragalia Lost, Champion’s Battle provides a surprisingly robust and charming experience on Switch. Having really only dabbled in Hearthstone as far as collectable card games (CCGs) go, I still found Shadowverse quite familiar, and there’s enough tutorializing to bring new players into the fold and teach others about strategies specific to the Cygames’ product. While the story itself only adds so much to the overall enjoyment, the gradual ramp up of difficulty, different types of decks and cards to build and collect, and special modes combine to form a hand that doesn't feel overplayed.