How to watch MC Championship 16: Minecraft’s biggest names in high-stakes challenge

dexerto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest iteration of Minecraft’s premier competitive event, MC Championship 16, is around the corner. Ten teams of four will duke it out in a variety of mini-games to see who reigns supreme. MC Championship is back again, and fans can’t wait to see their favorite Minecraft players fight for...

