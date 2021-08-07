Former Republican congressman appointed to advise Jan. 6 panel
Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman is being brought in as an adviser to the Democratic-controlled select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement Friday evening that his former House colleague, an intelligence officer for the Air Force and National Security Agency contractor, "brings a deep background in national security and intelligence matters."denvergazette.com
