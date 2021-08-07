Cancel
Congress & Courts

Former Republican congressman appointed to advise Jan. 6 panel

By Daniel Chaitin, Washington Examiner
denvergazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman is being brought in as an adviser to the Democratic-controlled select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement Friday evening that his former House colleague, an intelligence officer for the Air Force and National Security Agency contractor, "brings a deep background in national security and intelligence matters."

Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Ohio Senate hopeful JD Vance snags big GOP endorsement

Ohio Republican Senate candidate JD Vance scored a major endorsement this week as Rep. Jim Banks, the head of the Republican Study Committee, committed to back his run. Banks (R-IN) told Axios that Vance “isn’t afraid to stand up to the woke elites and will always put middle- and working-class Ohioans first” — further praising the candidate for standing up to “big tech.”
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Republican Ohio candidates bash infrastructure bill championed by the senator they want to succeed, Rob Portman

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Republicans running to succeed Sen. Rob Portman seem more eager to get an endorsement from former President Donald Trump than they are from Portman. The leading candidates in Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate primary all have issued statements trashing the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Portman spent months negotiating and which passed the Senate Tuesday in a 69-30 vote, including support from 19 Republicans. They instead sided with Trump, who had been openly urging Republicans to vote against the bill, warning that Democrats would use it to their advantage at election time.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Deseret News

Who is right on infrastructure, Mitt Romney or Mike Lee?

All eyes in Washington this week were on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Senate infrastructure legislation passed on Tuesday. It’s particularly interesting to us because Utah Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney have been very visible on this high-profile legislation — but on opposite sides. We explore the political intrigue.
Nelson County, VADaily Progress

Jan. 6 panel adds Riggleman to senior staff

WASHINGTON — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has hired former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman as a senior staff member, bringing on the one-term Virginia lawmaker as GOP leaders have criticized the panel as too partisan. The committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, announced Riggleman’s...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Former GOP lawmaker joins Jan. 6 House committee staff

Former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman will join the staff serving the House select committee in its investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, CNN reported Friday. Why it matters: The former Air Force intelligence officer is the third Republican Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has brought on to the select panel, which Republican lawmakers have attacked as partisan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Five big questions as Jan. 6 panel preps subpoenas

Leaders of the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack say they can't let the August recess halt their work and that they’re preparing to send a flurry of subpoenas to start gathering evidence. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and staunch Trump defender Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) are among...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Kevin McCarthy's trip shows House Republicans see the path back to power is with Donald Trump

(CNN) — The House GOP's plan to win back power is becoming increasingly centered on one man: Donald J. Trump. On Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy became the latest in a parade of Republicans to make the pilgrimage to a Trump-owned property seeking the former President's support, while scores of GOP candidates have been invoking Trump's name and image to boost their campaign coffers, which are filling up at record rates.

