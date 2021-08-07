Former Republican congressman appointed to advise Jan. 6 panel

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Republicans running to succeed Sen. Rob Portman seem more eager to get an endorsement from former President Donald Trump than they are from Portman. The leading candidates in Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate primary all have issued statements trashing the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Portman spent months negotiating and which passed the Senate Tuesday in a 69-30 vote, including support from 19 Republicans. They instead sided with Trump, who had been openly urging Republicans to vote against the bill, warning that Democrats would use it to their advantage at election time.