Luzardo scheduled to start for Marlins at Rockies

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Rockies -159, Marlins +139; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Miami will square off on Saturday. The Rockies are 36-21 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .296.

www.foxsports.com

