Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington County, NJ

Ciattarelli hoping Diane Allen does for him what she always does — wins | Opinion

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan Diane do it? Jack Ciattarelli believes Diane can. Diane Can. Hmm. No one knows what will happen at the polls in November. But at the very least, it’s got a ring to it. Can retired GOP State Sen. Diane Allen, of Edgewater Park — accomplished, experienced, politically savvy, respected across party lines, ethical, likeable — be the political Sherpa he desperately needs to navigate the steep climb and defeat Gov. Phil Murphy?

www.burlingtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Edgewater Park, NJ
County
Burlington County, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Diane Allen
Person
Jack Ciattarelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Legislature#Gop#Moorestown High School#Cbs#Fairleigh#Monmouth University#Covid#The Usa Today Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers sued Prince Andrew on Monday, taking accusations that she has repeatedly publicly lodged against him, including that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, to a formal venue. Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court,...
NBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
Posted by
The Associated Press

COVID vaccines to be required for military under new US plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the U.S. military will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next month under a plan laid out by the Pentagon and endorsed by President Joe Biden. In memos distributed to all troops, top Pentagon leaders said the vaccine is a necessary step to maintain military readiness.
Posted by
Reuters

New York Governor Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women. In a televised, 20-minute address, Cuomo, 63, said his resignation...
Posted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
Posted by
CNN

Time's Up board co-chair steps down in wake of Cuomo scandal

(CNN) — Time's Up board co-chair Roberta Kaplan resigned from her position at the women's rights organization after it came to light that she reviewed a draft of a letter questioning the character of one of New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's accusers, Lindsey Boylan. "We hold ourselves accountable. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy