The Metroid Prime Trilogy is rightly regarded as one the finest gaming series ever created. The original Metroid Prime was a revelation and is still held up as one of the best games of all time. The sequels built on this template, while offering enough fresh ideas to stop them from becoming stale are less beloved. But if you ask most people which is the weakest of this trilogy, they would probably reply with Metroid Prime 2: Echoes. While the opinion is understandable, personally I feel a lot of people write off Echoes as rubbish, which it clearly is not. While it’s not perfect, due to the high-standard Metroid games are set against, it gets an unfair rep. Let’s break down some of the main criticisms of the game.