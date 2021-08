The announcement of Digimon Survive back in 2019 caused plenty of excitement with fans of the Digimon series as it follows in the footsteps of the beloved Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. Digimon Survive was originally scheduled to be released in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, but it looks as though it has been now been pushed back into the third quarter of next year. The news was contained in today’s financial report from Toei Animation via Gamer Braves. This puts Digimon Survive’s latest release window between 1st July, 2022 – 30th September, 2022, that’s provided it doesn’t suffer further delays.