What's behind the riots that shook South Africa?

JOHANNESBURG, July 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Crop Estimates Committee released its latest crop estimates on Wednesday, here is a breakdown of the data. SUMMER CROPS – SIXTH PRODUCTION ESTIMATE 2021 SEASON LATEST PREVIOUS 2020 ESTIMATE 2021 ESTIMATE 2021 White Maize Area 1,691,900 ha 1,691,900 ha 1,616,300 ha Production 8,936,815 T 8,936,815 T 8,547,500 T Yellow Maize Area 1,063,500 ha 1,063,500 ha 994,500 ha Production 7,494,300 T 7,295,800 T 6,752,500 T Total Maize Area 2,755,400 ha 2,755,400 ha 2,610,800 ha Production 16,431,115 T 16,232,615 T 15,300,000 T Sunflower Seed Area 477,800 ha 477,800 ha 500,300 ha Production 677,240 T 677,240 T 788,500 T Soya Beans Area 827,100 ha 827,100 ha 705,000 ha Production 1,918,150 T 1,918,150 T 1,245,500 T Ground Nuts Area 38,550 ha 38,550 ha 37,500 ha Production 58,900 T 58,900 T 50,080 T Sorghum Area 49,200 ha 49,200 ha 42,500 ha Production 203,980 T 195,035 T 158,000 T Dry Beans Area 47,390 ha 47,390 ha 51,150 ha Production 56,577 T 56,577 T 64, 800 T PRELIMINARY AREA PLANTED FOR 2021 WINTER CROPS LATEST 2020 Wheat Area 516,000 ha 509,800 ha Production - - Malting Barley Area 100,530 ha 141,690 ha Production - - Canola Area 96,000 ha 74,120 ha Production - - Oats Area 30,350 ha 26,200 ha Production - - Sweet Lupine Area 22,300 ha 18,100 ha Production - - (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Promit Mukherjee)
