What's behind the riots that shook South Africa?

By Simon Wilson
moneyweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe worst unrest since the end of apartheid left at least 330 people dead last month and shone a spotlight on the corruption, racial tensions and vicious political rivalries that plague South Africa – as well as its exceptional, entrenched economic inequality. In a wave of rioting and looting, about 40,000 businesses were vandalised, with the damage estimated at around $3.4bn.

