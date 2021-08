SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Renner Post 307 pitcher Reece Arbogast threw a four-hitter in a 2-0 win over West Fargo in the Central Plains Regional Tournament on Thursday. Arbogast went all seven, walking one and striking out just two Patriots. West Fargo's Brennan Haman took the loss, going six innings and allowing one earned run on four hits. He walked four and struck out eight. Lance Oster relieved and pitched a scoreless seventh.