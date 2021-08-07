CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL: De Pere Ends Sioux Falls East’s Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An extraordinary season for Sioux Falls Post 15 East came to a sudden close on Friday in the Central Plains Regional at the Birdcage. Forced to resume a game at 9:00 AM for the second straight day due to weather suspending their late game the night before, East rallied to tie Fargo Post 400 before falling 6-5 in extra innings. Returning for an elimination game later in the day East fell to Wisconsin state champion De Pere 6-1.