Free student meals extended this year

Thanks to the USDA, the Peoria Unified School District will be able to provide breakfast and lunch meals free to any child 18 and under through June 2022. Students attending class in person can receive free breakfast and lunch during normal mealtimes throughout the 2021-22 school year. Second meals will be available for purchase but are not free. Details on free meals, as well as breakfast and lunch menu items, are on the district’s website at peoriaunified.org/