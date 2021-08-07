No to new immigrant labor, yes to American workers
Each year, the United States welcomes 1 million new permanent residents and issues an additional million temporary-worker visas, on top of an illegal immigrant population that numbered 11 million before the current border surge. Adding even more immigrants to address a “labor shortage” would discourage employer outreach to American workers and invite broader social disruptions. It is far from the necessity portrayed by immigration advocates.www.fredericknewspost.com
