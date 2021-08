Center for Career Development | Washington College. How has the Career Center helped you with the Grad School process?. “For the past few months, I have been working with Georgina, and she has been extremely helpful in preparing for the application cycle for graduate and post-baccalaureate programs. Georgina and I would meet and dive deep into these programs to ensure they are compatible with my interests. We’ve also created a timeline for this process, which helped to see what monthly goals and tasks we need to meet ahead of the application cycle. The application process for graduate school is different from undergraduate, so her help has been wonderful.” – Shaniece ’22.