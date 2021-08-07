Cancel
Stanford, CA

Stanford’s AI4ALL program mentors new generation of diverse leaders in artificial intelligence

By Chern Xun Gan
Stanford Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearch engines scan the internet to find what you’re looking for, or what you don’t know you’re looking for. Social media platforms surface content you might want to read. And the latest iPhones recognize your face in a split second to unlock your phone. As the artificial intelligence industry grows,...

