Aug. 7 (UPI) — Canada will start welcoming fully vaccinated U.S. visitors to the country Monday after reaching a tentative deal to stop a border agent strike. The deal was reached less than 72 hours before Canada is set to reopen its borders to allow for discretionary travel to the country of fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and for the first time since March 2020, Duluth News Tribune and Politico reported Saturday.