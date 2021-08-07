Cancel
Astros Fall in Extras to Twins 5-4

By William Metzger(bilbos)
The Crawfish Boxes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Astros failed again in extra-innings, today in a most bizarre way. With two outs in the 11th inning and the tying run on third, Mr. Walk-off himself, Jose Altuve tried to bunt the runner home, which, with two outs, meant that he would have to be safe at first as well.

