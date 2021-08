While we partake in a game of buying and selling or should I say selling then buying, I wonder where all our beloved youth and under 23's are at?. The thrill of cheering on Nathan Broadhead in Miami brought me to the realization that I want to support an underdog, a battler, an audacious goer or just a kid wanting a chance. Put me in coach! Broadhead is a lot cheaper than Iwobi and given a chance may be a better alternative. Ellis Simms could be DCL's apprentice. Surely?