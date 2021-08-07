Cancel
Auburn, CA

Carole Sherbina 3/25/1928 - 6/26/2021

Cover picture for the articleCarole Sherbina, aged 93, passed away on June 26th, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. She was born in North Dakota to Christopher and Ruby Knopfle. Carole was raised on a farm near Willow City, North Dakota. She was one of 6 children, all preceding her in death except her younger brother. During WWII, Carole farmed alongside her dad. She drove trucks and tractors when the hired men went to fight in the war. She participated in 4H and always remained a farm girl at heart.

