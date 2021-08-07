UK PM Johnson Won't Isolate After Staff Member's Positive COVID Test

A ccording to a source close to the chancellor of the exchequer, if Boris Johnson “demotes him, he’s only signing his death warrant. There’s nobody else as good as Rishi”. It sounds hubristic because, after all, no politician is indispensable, no chancellor is 100 per cent immune from sacking, and while Rishi Sunak does the job well (within the peculiar bounds of this Brexity, populist government) his popularity ratings among the party activists lag behind their current darling, Liz Truss, who seems a much more willing warrior in the culture war and is who Johnson fancies for the Treasury. So Sunak may be pushing his luck and irritating the prime minister, who likes to get his own way, even with the forces of logic. Johnson has already, effectively, sacked one chancellor for having the temerity to stand up to him (Sajid Javid); but that was during the warm honeymoon of his 2019 general election triumph, and while he may not be strong enough now, you couldn’t rule out gambler Johnson pushing his luck too.