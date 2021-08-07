Cancel
UK PM Johnson Won't Isolate After Staff Member's Positive COVID Test

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not need to self isolate even though a member of his staff on a recent trip to Scotland tested positive for the coronavirus, his Downing Street office said. Johnson visited a police college in Fife on Wednesday and a wind farm...

