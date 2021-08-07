Aston Martin Vantage Roadster offers a swift route to open skies

Aston Martin is back on the road and set to hit its income targets for the year, according to its executives, but it remains stubbornly lossmaking at the bottom line. On the back of a first full calendar year of sales of the £150,000 DBX, Aston’s rival to the Range Rover, and the sorting out of showroom blockages of the sale of its £120,000 Vantage sports cars, the group more than trebled its volumes to 2,901 vehicles in the first six months of the year, sending revenues up by a similar factor to £498 million.