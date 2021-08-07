Aston Martin Vantage Roadster offers a swift route to open skies
Aston Martin thinks it’s got a pretty good handle on the future. Its first mid-engine machine, the Valkyrie hypercar, is mere months from being delivered to eager customers, and its more ‘affordable’ but no less dramatic sibling, the Valhalla, recently broke cover. The DBX, the company’s first ever SUV, is selling well and clawing back crucial market share. That leaves Aston’s traditional core product, sports cars, next in line for revolution.www.wallpaper.com
Comments / 0