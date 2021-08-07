Captain America: Durant makes sure gold medal stays with US

"I swore to never fight again. But now, I will fight for your legacy." Well Go USA has released an official US trailer for Chinese action film tiled Crazy Fist, marking the feature directorial debut of actor Guo Qing. A mixed martial arts (MMA) champion is forced out of retirement for one last fight in order to unravel a major conspiracy. When his best friend dies under suspicious circumstances during a tournament, he has no choice but to step back in the ring to help uncover the truth. First-time feature film director Guo Qing stars with Steve Yoo and Wang Wei, plus Collin Chou, Xiaoming Huang, Wei Zhao, Liu Mengke, with retired professional bodybuilder Kai Greene as one of the fighters in the final showdown. This looks like it borrows a lot from Mortal Kombat and other fight tournament movies / games. The coolest part about this trailer is the big tournament arena - but the rest of it looks forgettable and cheesy. They can't all be winners.