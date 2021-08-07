Ciattarelli hoping Diane Allen does for him what she always does — wins | Opinion

It was only like a matter of time… On Aug. 10, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, once a rising political star, announced his resignation on the heels of a damning report by the New York Attorney General that found he sexually harassed 11 women. Since that report, many people, including the President of the United States, have called on him to step down. The soon-to-be former Gov. continued to deny the allegations made against him, but said, "I think given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government – and therefore that's what I'll do," he said. After his announcement, many of Hollywood — on both sides of the aisle — celebrated and shared their opinions on social media.