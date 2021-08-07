Ciattarelli hoping Diane Allen does for him what she always does — wins | Opinion
Can Diane do it? Jack Ciattarelli believes Diane can. Diane Can. Hmm. No one knows what will happen at the polls in November. But at the very least, it’s got a ring to it. Can retired GOP State Sen. Diane Allen, of Edgewater Park — accomplished, experienced, politically savvy, respected across party lines, ethical, likeable — be the political Sherpa he desperately needs to navigate the steep climb and defeat Gov. Phil Murphy?www.njherald.com
