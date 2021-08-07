Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Argentina beats Brazil for men’s volleyball bronze

By JOSH DUBOW
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466Bvv_0bKdBNMv00
1 of 2

TOKYO (AP) — Argentina won its second Olympics medal ever in men’s volleyball, rallying to beat Brazil 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13 for the bronze on Saturday.

The only other medal the Argentinians won in the sport came in Seoul in 1988 when they also beat Brazil for the bronze. Argentina lost the bronze medal game in 2000 in Sydney to Italy in its only other appearance in the medal round.

Agustin Loser’s block sealed the victory and the Argentinians poured out onto the court in celebration before dancing and singing in a near-empty arena.

The Brazilians had played in the past four Olympic finals, winning gold in 2004 and at home in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. A loss to the Russians ended their quest for a repeat and now they are leaving Tokyo empty-handed after the loss to Argentina.

The gold medal game for the men was set to be played later Saturday with the Russians taking on France.

Teams from Russia and the old Soviet Union have won a record four gold medals in men’s volleyball since the sport joined the Olympics in 1964.

France had never made it to the semifinals in four previous Olympic trips before this year.

On the women’s side, the United States seeks its first gold medal ever on Sunday against Brazil. The Americans lost to Brazil in the gold medal game in 2008 and ’12. Serbia faces South Korea for the bronze.

Brazil has won gold in either men’s or women’s indoor volleyball in four straight Olympics with the men claiming the title in 2004 and ’16 and the women in 2008 and ’12.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

525K+
Followers
294K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indoor Volleyball#Ap#Argentinians#Brazilians#Russians#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

G7 Comments on Oil Tanker Attack

The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the high representative of the European Union, commented on the attack. The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America,...
Sportssemoball.com

Olympics Latest: US beats Tunisia 3-1 in men's volleyball

TOKYO (AP) -- The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. The U.S. men's volleyball team has improved to 2-1 in pool play at the Olympics by beating Tunisia 3-1. The Americans bounced back from a...
SoccerCBS Sports

Tokyo Olympics Men's Soccer: France, Germany, Argentina go home; Mexico, Brazil, Spain among quarterfinalists

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics group stage for men's soccer is in the books, and some big names have been eliminated with France, Germany and Argentina all heading home after underwhelming showings in Japan. All three finished third in their four-team groups to fall just short of the knockout phases, but none of them truly merited to advance based on their showings over three games. The host nation are the only team to have won all three of their fixtures and look one of the strongest sides heading into the latter stages.
Sportsvavel.com

Highlights: Brazil 0-3 Russia men's volleyball Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

We will stop here with our broadcast. Thank you very much for choosing VAVEL and staying with us following the Brazil vs ROC. Have a great afternoon and see you next time!. Russia remains undefeated, winning its third straight match when defeating Brazil by 3 sets to 0 (22/25, 20/25 and 20/25). In turn, the Brazilian team has its first setback in the Olympics.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Russian rhythmic dynasty topples, Bulgaria gets the gold

TOKYO (AP) — The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut collapsed at the Tokyo Olympics, with dramatic back-to-back losses that sparked furious allegations of injustice in a sport famous for twinkling costumes, techno remixes and hoops looping through the air. Russia had won every gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 2000. But...
SoccerPosted by
NBC Chicago

Brazil Beats Spain in Extra Time for Men's Soccer Gold

Malcom found himself in the middle of a celebration on Saturday. The Brazilian forward came on for extra time in the men's soccer final against Spain at International Stadium Yokohama and left a hero following his go-ahead goal in the 108th minute. The strike gave Brazil a 2-1 lead, and the team held on to defend its gold medal title.
Sportssemoball.com

Olympic Latest: Hungary earns bronze in men's water polo

TOKYO (AP) -- The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Hungary has won the bronze medal in men's water polo, topping Spain 9-5 at the Tokyo Olympics. Marton Vamos scored two goals and Viktor Nagy...
Worldolympics.com

Spain beats Egypt in men's handball bronze-medal thriller

Spain won Olympic handball bronze beating gritty Egypt 33-31 in a nail-biting clash at the Yoyogi National Stadium. With less than a minute on the clock, Spain held on to a precarious one-point lead over the spirited Egypt, who made history in Tokyo 2020, becoming the first African team to reach an Olympic handball semi-final.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

UCCS student wins track cycling gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two years ago, Jennifer Valente flashed a smile when asked about her aspirations for the Tokyo Olympics. “Everyone wants to win medals, right?” Valente told The Gazette. On the final day of the Games, that smile turned golden as the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student won track cycling’s omnium. Valente led the four-race event from start to finish in securing her third career Olympic medal and second in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy