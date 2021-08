Check out the full video for Countdown to UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane. We’ve got ourselves an interim heavyweight title at stake on August 7th. The lovable, frighteningly powerful Derrick Lewis gets a hometown main event fight against French striker Ciryl Gane. Yes, it’s ridiculous that an interim title has been created when Francis Ngannou is uninjured and just fought in March, but we won’t rehash that nonsense. The winner of this fight presumably will get Ngannou next, so there’s the potential for an all-French heavyweight championship if Gane can get the W.