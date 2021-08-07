Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Quentin Tarantino's dream cast

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuentin Tarantino would like to see Adam Driver star in one of his movies. The legendary director - who has vowed to retire after his tenth film - admits he would love to make a movie adaptation of novel 'First Blood' and has already envisioned his casting possibilities, including having 'Star Wars' actor Adam and Kurt Russell in two of the main roles.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Morrell
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Don Siegel
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hollywood#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
CelebritiesCollider

What Happened to Bruce Willis?

Nine years ago, Bruce Willis seemed to be primed for a career renaissance. The longtime action star had taken on some unorthodox roles in a pair of offbeat projects that were paying off nicely. Thanks to his turns in acclaimed dramas like Moonrise Kingdom and Looper, it suddenly looked like Willis was entering a new chapter of his career. Perhaps this performer would be transitioning from solely starring in action films and comedies to tackling riskier fare from beloved auteurs as he had occasionally done with supporting turns in films like Pulp Fiction and Nobody’s Fool. Considering how well Willis had done in his 2012 forays in this vein, the future looked bright for the actor.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Delightful Old Pictures of Goldie Hawn, Just Because

Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously. Combining blonde bombshell looks with comedy chops, she’s always embodied fun. And unlike some fellow actors of her generation, her star has never waned. Rising to fame on the NBC comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In in the latter half of the ’60s, she quickly became a household name. By 1969, she had scooped an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her stellar performance in Cactus Flower.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
MoviesMovieWeb

Quentin Tarantino Would Consider a First Blood Remake with Adam Driver as Rambo

While it will almost certainly never happen, Quentin Tarantino has expressed some interest in a First Blood remake. Yes, Tarantino has a pitch for the Rambo franchise and it would involve making a much more faithful adaptation to the original novel that birthed the Sylvester Stallone franchise. Tarantino even has actors in mind, with Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Marriage Story) taking over as John Rambo and Kurt Russell (The Thing, The Hateful Eight) on board as Sheriff Teasle.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Charlie Chaplin's Granddaughter, Who's About to Be a Major Movie Star

Silent film star Charlie Chaplin spent over 75 years in show business before he passed away in 1977. For generations, both before and after Charlie, many other members of the Chaplin family have also been entertainers. Today, Charlie's eighth granddaughter, Oona Chaplin, is keeping the tradition alive. The 35-year-old—daughter of actor Geraldine Chaplin (Charlie's fourth child) and cinematographer Patricio Castilla—has acted in several film and TV projects since making her debut in 2007. However, for the next seven years, Oona will be working a handful of highly anticipated, big-budget films that will very likely take her career to the next level. To hear more about Charlie Chaplin's actor granddaughter, her biggest role yet, and her creative family, read on.
TV ShowsNewsweek

23 Child Stars Who Quit Acting

Being a child star is hard. Young actors and actresses who are exposed to the immense pressures of Hollywood often buckle or find it tricky to get roles as an adult. It's uncommon—but far from unheard of—for people who act during their childhood to stay in front of the camera as adults.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Five Worst Bruce Willis Movies of His Career

There’s a moment in an actor’s life when they become less of a talent and more of a joke, and while it’s entirely possible to move beyond that period of time and become the top actor that people know them to be, folks such as Bruce Willis have had a hard time really getting the same number of people to believe that they’re worth the effort once again. At certain points in his career, Willis has been the kind of guy that people can’t help but love since he’s the hard-hitting, no-nonsense type that folks want to think can be someone they might look up to in real life given that his characters have often been kind of the hard-bitten, everyman types that know what it’s like to live out in the world and be a part of it. But the moment he started taking on roles that appeared to be less about quality and more about quantity, his star began to dim. Like it or not, he’s been something of a joke since the Die Hard movies started moving into part three and beyond, and the fact that there’s a plan for another one is only making things worse since it makes it apparent that Bruce is out for a paycheck. This isn’t a bad thing, everyone wants to get paid after all, but the fact that he’s sacrificing quality in order to keep getting paid is hard for a lot of fans to take, while others will just close their eyes and ears and keep proclaiming him as one of the top stars in Hollywood.
TV ShowsNewsweek

20 Movies and TV Shows Where Stunt Actors Died During Filming

Stunt actors are the backbone of action movies, and can bring excitement, danger and drama to a film or TV series. However, while we're watching their stunts unfold on screen, we might forget that the danger is extremely real, and sometimes, the worst can happen on set. While stunt actors...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Tarantino Let Christoph Waltz Skip ‘Basterds’ Rehearsals So Hans Landa Would Shock Cast on Set

Quentin Tarantino has gone on record calling Hans Landa from “Inglourious Basterds” the most fun character he’s ever written. The writer-director joined Brian Koppelman’s “The Moment” podcast this week and discussed in detail the casting process for the villainous character, but even more interesting is what happened once Tarantino found his Hans Landa in Christoph Waltz. The actor was so astounding in the part that Tarantino decided to alter the way he prepped his actors during pre-production. Many of the non-German actors in the cast had no idea who Waltz was, and Tarantino wanted to shock them during filming.
Moviesntdaily.com

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is an exceptional literary debut for Quentin Tarantino

Two years after its initial release, Quentin Tarantino makes his literary debut with an adaptation of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Having a body of work that could only work through the cinematic medium, sticking to the written word presents a unique challenge to both author and reader. The end result is a charmingly irreverent love letter to the industry he calls home.
MoviesThe Independent

Quentin Tarantino movie theory suggests Leonardo DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton in Django Unchained

A meta theory suggests that Quentin Tarantino film Django Unchained is actually a film within a film. A few Reddit users have previously wondered whether the 2012 western film, starring Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz, is actually a film that was made and released in the same world as the director’s most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is available to stream on Netflix.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino reveals he vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune

Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he doesn’t support his mother financially after making a vow as a child.The director, whose films include Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown, explained that he made the personal pledge after she failed to be supportive of his ambitions.He recalled one experience in which his mother sided with his teachers when he was scolded for writing screenplays in school, when he was just 12.Speaking on a recent episode of The Moment podcast, which is hosted by Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman, Tarantino, 58, said that his teachers viewed this “as a defiant act of rebellion”.After getting...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Quentin Tarantino kept a promise he made to mother during a fight to never help her financially

Quentin Tarantino says he kept a promise he made during a fight with his mother years ago to never give her a penny of his filmmaking fortune. The 58-year-old "Pulp Fiction" director appeared on "The Moment" podcast where he told host, "Billions" actor Brian Koppelman," about the time his mother discouraged his writing and filmmaking career when he was about 12 years old.
Books & LiteratureNo Film School

Quentin Tarantino Thinks These Four Books Belong on Your Shelf

Quentin Tarantino wants you to take a break and read a book. As Quentin Tarantino makes the rounds promoting his new novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he's been quite chatty on talk shows, the radio, and the odd podcast or two (dozen). Tarantino has always had a flair for pushing the undiscovered, with his movie picks ranging from the classics to little-seen exploitation films. But now that he has a book to promote, he's taking those recommendations to the literary world.
Moviestoofab.com

These Actors Left Big Hollywood Movies Right In The Middle of Working On Them

"I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong." Releasing a major motion picture takes a lot of hard work but even when the cast and crew devote all of their time and effort to their role, things don't always go as planned. From the moment the script is finished to the day the film finally hits theaters, there’s undoubtedly a few bumps in the road. And along the way, some of the film’s actors realize the project just isn’t for them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy