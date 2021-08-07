Logan Co. crash leaves driver, motorcyclist injured

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver and motorcyclist were injured after a crash in Logan County, state police said. Troopers said the crash happened at about 6:07 p.m. Friday on 2000th Avenue at Illinois Route 54. According to a crash report, a 2006 Dodge Dakota was moving eastbound on IL 54 at 2000th Avenue when a motorcyclist on a 2021 Harley Davidson failed to stop at a stop sign. The sign was at the intersection of 2000th Avenue and IL 54.