Central-Current Conditions

As August gets underway across the United States, millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms this weekend in the Plains and Midwest. This severe weather potential comes after thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Friday and Friday night, bringing gusty winds to South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. This includes gusts past 70 mph near Reliance and Stephan, S.D., as well as reports of trees and tree limbs down near Fitchburg, Wis., and Leesburg, Ind.