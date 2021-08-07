Michael Conlan dropped TJ Doheny as he triumphed on points in front of hometown fans in Belfast
Michael Conlan has edged closer to a world title fight after dropping TJ Doheny during a convincing points victory in front of his hometown fans in Belfast. The undefeated 29-year-old comfortably dealt with a step up in class against Doheny as he floored the former world champion with a body shot in the fifth round before receiving victory with scores of 116-111, 116-111 and 119-108.www.skysports.com
