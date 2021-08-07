REEL REVIEWS: ‘Suicide Squad’ definitely not one for kids

Suicide squad James Gunn is reaping an exceptional response from international critics, highlighting it as a violent and very funny madness. The tape is more a reboot that a sequel to use, because it is not at all necessary to see the previous version of David Ayer to understand the mission that these villains must meet in Corto Maltese. However, just like Zack Snyder and The Justice League, the director of the first version recently acknowledged that his version little or nothing resembles what Warner premiered in 2016.