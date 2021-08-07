Cancel
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Radioactive Lenses

By Al Williams
hackaday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe think of radioactive material as something buried away in bunkers with bombs, power plants, and maybe some exotic medical equipment. But turns out, there are little bits of radiation in the water, our soil, bananas, granite countertops, smoke detectors, and even some camera lenses. Camera lenses? A few decades ago, camera companies added rare elements like thorium to their glass to change the optical properties in desirable ways. The downside? Well, it made the lenses somewhat radioactive. A post by [lenslegend] explains it all.

#Lenses#Radioactive#Optical Properties#Radiation#Konica Camera Company#Kodak
