Dixie County, FL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Big Bend Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette. * Through this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move across the Southeast FL Big Bend this morning into the afternoon. While the overall rainfall amounts today will be notably lower than previous days, the ground is completely saturated and any additional rainfall will lead to a higher risk of flash flooding. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible through this afternoon but isolated areas could see another 3 to 4 inches.

alerts.weather.gov

County
Dixie County, FL
County
Taylor County, FL
County
Lafayette County, FL
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Coastal Dixie#Inland Dixie#Big Bend
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mobile A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY At 1244 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Helena, or 6 miles northwest of Grand Bay, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grand Bay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Harnett County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Harnett and southwestern Johnston Counties through 145 PM EDT At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lillington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lillington, Dunn, Angier, Benson, Erwin, Coats, Four Oaks, Coats Crossroads and Buies Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1030 AM MST. * At 742 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Freeman, Big Horn, Kaka and Stanfield.
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brooke, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke; Ohio The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Ohio County in northern West Virginia Brooke County in northern West Virginia * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 157 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Avella, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include McMurray, Washington, Canonsburg, West Liberty, Avella, Wolfdale, McGovern, East Washington, Houston, Bethany, Claysville, and Franklin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Washington County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 206 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Avella, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include McMurray, Washington, Canonsburg, Avella, Wolfdale, McGovern, East Washington, Houston, Claysville, Eighty Four, Hickory, and Taylorstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mercer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Giles, northeastern Bland and southeastern Mercer Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1100 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ceres, or over Rocky Gap, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bluefield Princeton Rocky Gap Oakvale Long Spur Ceres and Mechanicsburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Andrews County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Loving, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Andrews; Loving; Winkler A strong outflow boundary and multiple strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lea, southwestern Andrews, central Winkler and northeastern Loving Counties through 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ At 545 PM CDT/445 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Wink, moving northeast at 25 mph with an outflow boundary near Kermit moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kermit, Jal, Wink, Jal Airport, Bennett and Winkler County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 340 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain west of Chino Valley over Mint Wash and Williamson Valley Wash. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamson Valley. This includes the following streams and drainages Mud Tank Wash, Indian Springs Wash, Mint Wash, Williamson Valley Wash, Hitt Wash, Cooper Wash, Horse Wash, Strickland Wash, Little Chino Valley, Round Valley Wash, Dillon Wash, Graver Wash, Hyde Creek, Butte Wash and Walnut Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 337 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have ended in portions of northern Yavapai County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional light rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Walnut Creek Ranger Station. This includes the following streams and drainages Mud Tank Wash, Indian Springs Wash, Antelope Wash, Apache Creek, Pine Creek, Williamson Valley Wash, Round Valley Wash, Graver Wash, Quartz Lead Wash, Big Chino Wash and Walnut Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hillsborough County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Inland Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Inland Hillsborough A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hillsborough County through 600 PM EDT At 527 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over University, or near Tampa, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tampa, Temple Terrace, Lutz, Greater Northdale, Tampa International Airport, Egypt Lake-Leto, Citrus Park, Greater Carrollwood, Lake Magdalene, University, East Lake-Orient Park, Keystone, West Park, Busch Gardens, University Of Tampa, Tampa Executive Airport, Lettuce Lake Park, Town N Country, Raymond James Stadium and Ybor City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES AND THE NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rockville... Bethesda Bowie... College Park Greenbelt... Langley Park Beltsville... Bladensburg University of Maryland... Aspen Hill Potomac... North Bethesda Fairland... Landover Hyattsville... White Oak Takoma Park... East Riverdale Adelphi... Colesville FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: District of Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES At 651 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bowie to Bladensburg, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bowie, Greenbelt, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, Fedex Field, Landover, East Riverdale, Kettering, New Carrollton, Walker Mill, Mitchellville, Lake Arbor, Riverdale Park, Cheverly, Seat Pleasant, Woodmore, Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village, Lanham-Seabrook and Greater Landover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dawson County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dawson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Dawson County through 615 PM CDT At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gothenburg to 9 miles north of Moorefield. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Gothenburg around 540 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Willow Island and Cozad. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 223. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dundy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Dundy County through 515 PM MDT At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Benkelman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Benkelman around 445 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mobile THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has largely moved northwest out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: District of Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES At 651 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bowie to Bladensburg, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bowie, Greenbelt, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, Fedex Field, Landover, East Riverdale, Kettering, New Carrollton, Walker Mill, Mitchellville, Lake Arbor, Riverdale Park, Cheverly, Seat Pleasant, Woodmore, Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village, Lanham-Seabrook and Greater Landover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 711 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has ended across the warned area with light rain showers at this time. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have previously fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along West Clear Creek and Bull Run Creek into the Verde River. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Clear Creek Campgrounds. This includes the following swimming holes Bull Pen Day Use Area and West Clear Creek. This includes the following highways State Route 260 between mile markers 225 and 237. This includes the following streams and drainages West Clear Creek, Verde River, Gap Creek, Walker Creek, and Bull Run Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 05:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 900 AM MST. * At 552 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Runoff from distant storms will also flow into the advised area. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Freeman, Big Horn, Kaka and Stanfield.
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dundy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Dundy County through 1000 PM MDT At 931 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Benkelman, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Benkelman around 940 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 05:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 08:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 900 AM MST. * At 552 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Runoff from distant storms will also flow into the advised area. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Freeman, Big Horn, Kaka and Stanfield.

