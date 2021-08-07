Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Big Bend Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette. * Through this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move across the Southeast FL Big Bend this morning into the afternoon. While the overall rainfall amounts today will be notably lower than previous days, the ground is completely saturated and any additional rainfall will lead to a higher risk of flash flooding. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible through this afternoon but isolated areas could see another 3 to 4 inches.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0