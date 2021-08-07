Flash Flood Watch issued for Accomack, Amelia, Eastern Essex, Lancaster, Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Accomack; Amelia; Eastern Essex; Lancaster; Northumberland; Richmond; Western King William; Western King and Queen FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Wakefield has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of central Virginia, east central Virginia, eastern Virginia, and southeast Virginia, including the following areas, in central Virginia, Amelia. In east central Virginia, Eastern Essex, Richmond, Western King William, and Western King and Queen. In eastern Virginia, Lancaster and Northumberland. In southeast Virginia, Accomack. * Through this evening * Periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected this morning through early this evening. On average, 1 to 2 inches of rain can be expected across the watch area. However, localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches will likely result in a few instances of flash flooding.