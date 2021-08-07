Flash Flood Watch issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Western Currituck. In Virginia, Brunswick, Charles City, Chesapeake, Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Eastern King William, Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mathews, Mecklenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Nottoway, Prince George, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, Western Chesterfield, Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond), and York. * Through this evening * Showers and thunderstorms are expected across northeast North Carolina, with showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms elsewhere. The heaviest rain is expected from late morning through the late afternoon period. On average, 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected across the watch area. However, localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches will likely result in a few instances of flash flooding, especially in urban areas.