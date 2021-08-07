Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bertie County, NC

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Western Currituck. In Virginia, Brunswick, Charles City, Chesapeake, Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Eastern King William, Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mathews, Mecklenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Nottoway, Prince George, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, Western Chesterfield, Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond), and York. * Through this evening * Showers and thunderstorms are expected across northeast North Carolina, with showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms elsewhere. The heaviest rain is expected from late morning through the late afternoon period. On average, 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected across the watch area. However, localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches will likely result in a few instances of flash flooding, especially in urban areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hertford, NC
County
Northampton County, NC
County
Gates County, NC
County
Chowan County, NC
County
Hertford County, NC
County
Bertie County, NC
City
Camden, NC
County
Perquimans County, NC
County
Camden County, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Middlesex, NC
County
Pasquotank County, NC
County
Currituck County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Eastern Currituck#Perquimans#Western Currituck#Isle#Newport News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Time's Up board co-chair steps down in wake of Cuomo scandal

(CNN) — Time's Up board co-chair Roberta Kaplan resigned from her position at the women's rights organization after it came to light that she reviewed a draft of a letter questioning the character of one of New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's accusers, Lindsey Boylan. "We hold ourselves accountable. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy