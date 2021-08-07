When can kids under 12 get the COVID vaccine? Here’s what we know.

The Delta variant is now the dominant variant in the US and accounts for 83% of sequenced/identified COVID-19. This variant is around 60% more transmissible and thought to be more deadly. At the same time, only 48.7% of Americans are fully vaccinated and vaccination rates have declined. This is far short of the 80% vaccinated and/or infected mark that would likely be needed for herd immunity. Over the last two weeks, the daily case numbers have increased by 145%. In addition, over the past week, daily deaths from covid have increased 48% to 239 deaths per day. Currently, around 22% of Americans, around 73 million people, live in counties with high transmission rates and high test positivity rates indicating active spread of the disease. It is clear that viral spread will continue in areas that have low vaccination rates and active disease in the community. Although many states/counties have rolled back mask and distancing restrictions, it is clear that these measures will have to be re-instituted to prevent the local hospital systems from being overwhelmed. LA County has reinstituted mask mandates and many other jurisdictions with high case numbers will need to reinstate these measures.