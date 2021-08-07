Cancel
Dartmouth, MA

Despite COVID uptick, mobile vaccine clinic in Dartmouth sees a low turnout

South Coast Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARTMOUTH – Even on a clear sunny day, the mobile vaccination clinic bus at the Dartmouth Mall saw low turnout in those seeking COVID-19 vaccinations. The clinic ran from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and by midday, only about six people arrived for either their first or second dose, according to Tyler Carlson of Yankee Line Bus Company. The large tour-style bus was parked near the entrance to the Dartmouth Mall on Faunce Corner Road, visible to passing traffic. Vaccine recipients received doses inside the bus, either Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson, and waited in the observation period under a tent.

