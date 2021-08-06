Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Get Knocked Around by Interest Rates

On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $61.61 from that open at $15.37 in the (N20). On 5/5/20 we left a medium-term bullish reversal below. We have seen $53.53 from $23.45. We held exhaustion below with a $34.04 low and rallied $42.94. On 11/16/20 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $34.66. The decent trade above $52.24 (+.5 of a tic per/hour) has brought in $24.74 of the strength warned about above. The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $18.96. The decent trade back above $64.73-98 (+.8 of a tic per/hour) warned of decent renewed strength--we have seen $12.20. All of the formations above are ON HOLD. Decent trade below $66.95 (+.4 of a tic per/hour starting at 9:00am) will put this below a significant formation that will project this downward $7.50 minimum, $11.30 (+) maximum; but if we break below here decently and back above decently, look for decent short covering to come in. ALL OF THE ABOVE ARE ON HOLD. The decent trade below $67.36 (+.4 of a tic per/hour) put this below a significant formation that projects this downward $7.50 minimum, $11.30(+) maximum; but if we break back above decently, look for decent short covering to come in.