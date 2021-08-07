Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kanye West's album Donda to be released on August 9?

By Celebretainment
Sidney Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West's album 'Donda' is to be released on August 9. The hotly-anticipated album has been listed on Apple Music as available to be pre-ordered now, with a release date scheduled for just two days time on Monday (09.08.21). Not much is known about Kanye's album but it will have...

www.sidneyherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Robert Kardashian
Person
Playboi Carti
Person
Kanye
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & 4 Kids Support Kanye West At ‘Donda’ Listening Party Amid Split

Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim Kardashian and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were on hand at Kanye West’s listening party in Atlanta!. Kim Kardashian, 40, just made a major public show of support for her ex Kanye West, 44. The SKIMS founder and her four North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, were on hand for the rapper’s Donda listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, July 22 according to TMZ. Kanye’s highly anticipated 10th album is named for his late mother Donda West who passed away in Nov. 2007 following surgery procedures the day prior. She was 57 at the time of her death.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kanye West shares photo of his Atlanta stadium bedroom

Kanye West gave a glimpse of his humble living quarters while finishing "Donda." The "Jesus Walks" rapper has been living inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he finishes his new album, which was supposed to be released last Friday but has yet to come to fruition. Only a twin bed, a...
CelebritiesNME

Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ reportedly pushed back to next month

Kanye West‘s much anticipated new album, ‘DONDA’, will now reportedly arrive next month, according to internet personality Justin Laboy. Claims of West’s new album being close to release first came from Laboy, who said that the rapper played the album for both him and NBA basketball player Kevin Durant last weekend.
Retailrnbcincy.com

Monica Slays In Balenciaga At Kanye West’s Album Listening Event

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Kanye West held his second “Donda” listening party in Atlanta on Friday night and fans and celebrities alike were in the building to get a glimpse of the rapper and hear his new album. Among those was singer Monica, who stepped up and stepped out – fashion-wise that is.
CelebritiesKTVZ

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ listening event: Everything you need to know

Kanye West premiered his 10th studio album, “Donda,” during a listening event Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was the first original material from the provocative rapper since his Grammy-winning 2019 album “Jesus Is King.”. Here’s what you need to know about the sold out event that...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Rock Matching Black Balenciaga Looks to 2nd ‘Donda’ Listening Event

Style going strong! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have split in February, but they’re still coordinating their clothing choices — and fans are taking notice. Not only did they both rock matching red ensembles ensembles to the first Donda listening last month, but they did the whole matchy-matchy thing once again for the second Donda listening on Thursday, August 5.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Says Son Saint Is More Her ‘Twin’ Than Kanye West’s

Doing a double take! Kim Kardashian doesn’t think that her 5-year-old son, Saint, looks like her estranged husband, Kanye West — despite what fans think. When a Twitter user called the little one “a light skin Kanye,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, replied, “Really? People say this all the time! Why do I think he’s my twin????”
MusicAceShowbiz

Kanye West Removes 'Nah Nah Nah' Ft. DaBaby From Streamers Amid Homophobic Rant Controversy

The 'Follow God' rapper doesn't offer an explanation as to why his 2020 song disappears from streaming platforms, as he is set to release his new album 'Donda'. AceShowbiz - Kanye West is seemingly trying to leave no traces of his ties to DaBaby on the Internet. The Atlanta rapper has removed his song "Nah Nah Nah" featuring the Cleveland native from all streaming platforms, including Apple, Spotify and Tidal.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Kanye cries about ‘losing family’ at ‘Donda’ party with Kim

Fans may want the old Kanye back — but his streak of release drama is really getting old. After holding a listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night for “Donda” — an event that was livestreamed on Apple Music — Kanye West was supposed to drop his much-anticipated 10th solo studio album at the stroke of midnight on Friday.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Which Song On Kanye West's 'Donda' Is About Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West is back in the music scene with a new album named after his late mother, Donda West, his first full length release since his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian called time on their marriage and filed for divorce in February. But is Kanye really rapping about Kim on his...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Kanye West – Donda release: New album reportedly delayed by two more weeks

Kanye West was supposed to release his new album, Donda, yesterday (Friday 23 July).The rapper held a massive listening party at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, which was attended by around 42,000 fans who paid between $20-$100 per ticket. In typical Kanye fashion, he reportedly turned up at 9.50pm EST, after the scheduled launch time of 8pm. West apparently said nothing during the 48 minutes he spent roaming the stadium floor. Fans were instead played the new material loudly over stadium speakers, USA Today reports, Donda is named after West’s mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 aged 58. She is reportedly heard on the album introducing a song. West previously said he would drop Donda in July last year, but the album never transpired. West has developed a reputation for missing the release dates for his projects, something fans are already joking about with Donda.By Friday evening EDT, the album had still not emerged, prompting both frustration and amusement from fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy